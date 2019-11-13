All events are free or Included In the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
VintagePalooza! — Cat Mountain Roadside Inn, 2727 S. Kinney Road. 27 curated vintage and antique vendors selling their wares. Items for sale include home décor, bakelite, jewelry, clothing and more. Live music starting at 11 a.m. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. 578-4272. catmountainstation.com.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary’s Road, 657 W. St. Mary’s Road. Antique and vintage items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17. 878-7215. gatheravintagemarket.com.
Third Sunday Artisan & Food Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Rd. Trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and much more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17. 298-1983. medellavina.com.
MONDAY
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18-23; Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
TUESDAY
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark’s Church, 3809 E. Second St. Topic: Gardening successes and failures. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. 749-9429. tucsonorganicgardeners.org.
THURSDAY
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Gardening FAQs — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Answers to the most frequently asked questions. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 22. 594-5580.
SATURDAY
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss raised-bed and container gardening. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.