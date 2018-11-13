One of downtown Tucson's most iconic venues is throwing a party this weekend in honor of its 100th birthday.
On Sunday, November 18, Hotel Congress will host its Copper Jubilee from 2 to 6 p.m., a family friendly celebration of the hotel's initial "soft opening" in 1918.
The event will feature historic tours, a John Dillinger gun show, poetry readings, specialty cocktails, lectures and a birthday cake with more than 100 candles on top.
Organizers are asking guests to bring items in that they feel represent Tucson and Hotel Congress. Those pieces will be placed in a time capsule that, if all goes according to plan, won't be opened for another 100 years.
The celebration is free and will launch a series of events that will be held at Hotel Congress throughout 2019 in honor of its centennial.