How a few Tucson moms are putting their own twist on Mother's Day

In case you forgot to flip your calendar from April to May, it's Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8.

You're welcome!

If you're not sure what to get for the special woman in your life, you might take a cue from one of these three Tucson moms whose idea of Mother's Day bliss isn't all about flowers, breakfast in bed and being the center of attention.

An urban hike

Tucson cottage baker Kim Johnston, of Butter and Flour Pies, would love to take a little urban hike downtown with her two kiddos on Sunday.

They'd start with brunch at The Monica, downtown Tucson's newest restaurant in the Flores family's Si Charro stable of eateries that includes El Charro Café.

Johnston will show 6-year-old Caiden and 3-year-old Ellie the dessert case where mommy's pies have a prominent presence. Not that Caiden and Ellie are not well aware of mom's baking prowess. The kids are often the benefactors of leftover sweets and taste-testing when Johnston bakes at home a few days a week.

After brunch, Johnston would love for the family, including dad Billy, to take a leisurely stroll along East Congress Street in the heart of downtown, where mom will point out some of the local businesses she has helped connect as the director of community for Yocal, the umbrella organization for Keep Local Alive Tucson.

Tucson was the second city to join the social media-driven initiative to connect customers to local businesses after Yocal launched in Omaha, Nebraska, in early 2020; Keep Local Alive Tucson followed in late 2020.

Yocal is Johnston's "day job," which the 28-year-old University of Arizona alumnus has done since the group's early days in Tucson.

It was through that job that Johnston, a native of Philippines who grew up in Phoenix, first met Si Charro President Raymon Flores and landed her pies — from fruits to custards — in The Monica.

Johnston started Butter and Flour Pies in March 2020 — her first delivery was the day after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down — and was slammed with as many as a dozen orders a week in those early days.

“I would never turn down an order," she said of her strategy early on.

But these days, she has slowed it down to three or four orders a week.

A day at the ranch

A certain kind of calm — you could even go as far as to call it nirvana — comes over Crystal Carter when she gets on a horse.

“That's my spark," said the mother of two. "I go to my zone."

On Mother's Day, Carter will shut out her everyday life and slip into that zone with sons Rowan, 12, and Kienan, 10.

The Carter family is a horse family; they own eight horses and board another 50 to 60 at their 10-acre River Valley Ranch, a sprawling horse ranch with two full-size arenas off East Irvington and South Houghton roads.

They're also a beer family; dad Taylor is one of the owners of the popular Tucson brewery/restaurant FireTruck Brewing Co., which has three Tucson locations.

On any given day, you can find Crystal Carter at one or the other. She spends her mornings at the ranch, exercising the family's horses or tending to the boarding operations. In the afternoons, she's at the brewery working on catering and doing some bill-paying tasks.

Sunday, though, will be all about family: Lunch with her mother-in-law then an afternoon/early evening ride with Taylor and their kids, who like mom and dad compete nationally in ranch sorting and team penning events. Carter said son Rowan is nationally-ranked among youth competitors.

“We all compete pretty actively as a family," said the 39-year-old Tucson native, who has been riding horses since she was 5.

Sunday, she predicted, will be "a very nice day."

“It will be super chill," she said of being able to take the day off from serving her restaurant and ranch customers. "It's just nice not having to be in front of people."

Paying it forward

Sasha Flores says she's blessed that her mom and mother-in-law are still around to be spoiled and honored on Mother's Day.

That's how she, her husband Raymon and their two kids — 12-year-old Raymon and 11-year-old Alisandra — will start the day Sunday.

“It’s just nice to go and say thank you to the mothers who dedicate their lives every day," said Flores, 36, who met her husband when she was a bartender at El Charro on Broadway and Wilmot. "My mom was a working mom and Raymon’s was, as well."

Flores also is a working mom, helping out on occasion at the restaurants when she's not working as a loan officer.

The family plans to pitch in and work alongside their employees on Sunday, doing everything from serving to busing tables.

“What we like to do is spend the time with our team members and do exactly what they are doing because that is what makes our worlds go around," she said. “It’s really important for my kids to see everything and be super grateful for what they have. They wouldn’t have anything if it weren’t for the people who built everything before us."

More ideas to celebrate mom

Flowers might cut it for some moms, but if your mom wants a little more excitement for her special day, we have a few ideas that might do the trick.

Of course, this doesn't get you out of buying her flowers or making her breakfast in bed.

Need for speed

Nothing says "I love you, Mom" like an evening at Tucson Speedway, watching super late models and hobby stock race cars zip and zag around the track at impossibly high speeds.

Tucson Speedway is celebrating mom on Mother's Day eve Saturday, May 7, with the Tucson 500, an evening of race car action and a complimentary Eegee for mom.

Longtime track manager John Lashley said he was thinking about gifting moms flowers on Saturday, but given the popularity of flowers on the actual holiday, he opted for the icy treats.

“It's going to be hot, you know," he said, and the forecast backs him up on that: The high on Saturday will top 90 degrees.

Saturday's Tucson 500 lineup includes super late models, outlaw late models and hobby stocks as well as bandit and outlaw bandolero races — modified go-carts featuring drivers between the ages of 8 and 14. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30 at Tucson Speedway, 11955 S. Harrison Road, at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 10 and younger with senior and military discounts. A family pack good for four adults is $40 at the gate or online through tucsonspeedway.com.

Baseball road trip

The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating mom all weekend as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The series opens on Friday, May 6, but you'll want to take mom on Saturday or Sunday, when the D-Backs are gifting mom some neat swag.

On Saturday, May 7, the first 5,000 moms through the gate at Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., will get a free rose gold D'Backs baseball cap courtesy of Pepsi. On Sunday, May 8, the first 5,000 moms get a clear crossbody bag, the kind you need to have if you plan to take anything into the ballpark — or pretty much any venue from sports fields to concert halls.

Tickets start at $25 and go as high as $150 through ticketmaster.com.

Connect with nature

Doug Kreutz had the perfect job with the Arizona Daily Star. The now retired outdoors writer got to spend his days connecting with nature on some of the most pristine hikes the region has to offer.

Before he retired in 2019 after a 47-year journalism career, Kreutz offered up his 10 favorite Southern Arizona hiking trails starting with Mount Wrightston in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson. That one's pretty challenging; the summit is 9,453 feet and it's a 5½-mile trek along Old Baldy Trail with its 4,000-foot vertical ascent to reach it.

Other trails on Kruetz's list that have amazing views mom will absolutely love include:

Ventana Canyon Trail on the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson. A 6½-mile trail ascends 4,000 vertical feet to reach the window in the rock.

The Brown Mountain Trail in Tucson Mountain Park on the west side is a scenery haven and not that tough of a climb, topping just 3,000 feet over 2½ miles.

The Tanque Verde Ridge Trail in Saguaro National Park East has a couple of options ranging from 1½-mile desert walk to a nearly 7-mile (one-way) trek to Juniper Basin. Or you can really challenge mom and take the trail to the pinnacle — the 7,049-foot Tanque Verde Peak. That's 18 miles round trip and, trust us, it will take you all day.

Rincon Peak near the southern end of the Rincon Mountains east of Tucson is a challenging 16-mile round trip to get to the top of the 8,482-foot mountain. This one includes driving to the trailhead.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

