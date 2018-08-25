We come from different places, but somehow we all ended up in Tucson.
From moving for a job to never having left the Old Pueblo, we all have stories about how Tucson went from just a city we lived in to the place we call home.
Next month, a handful of our friends and neighbors will share their stories of home. But beyond the stories of how they physically ended up in our desert town, these storytellers will share the moments they finally felt like they could call Tucson a home.
You'll hear from Jean Mfuranzima, who left his turbulent birth county of Burundi to seek asylum in United States, but then found himself in an unfamiliar world in Tucson.
Steena Salido, a Nogales native, who wanted to live in Tucson ever since she was a little girl. But the more she tried, the more her hometown seemed to keep pulling her back.
And Kathe Lison, who after losing her first sense of home with her mother's unexpected death took to renovating a home in Tucson's historic Barrio Viejo.
You can hear how their stories end, as well as other stories at our upcoming Tucson Storytellers evening "How Tucson Became Home." It will be hosted at the Tucson Museum of Art on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Want to tell a story at a future Storytellers night? Submit your story here!
More information
When: 6:30-8:00 p.m., September 26, 2018
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 North Main Ave.
Cost: $10 general admission, $5 tickets. Click here to buy tickets.