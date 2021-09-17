How the Pima County Library is nurturing ambition, hope in detained youth

I would love to give you a tour of the library where I work. There are bookshelves and displays that look more like a bookstore than a library.

On every wall, there is artwork created by our customers. Just outside the library’s east wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, you can’t miss the abundant community garden. Most remarkable are the customers themselves, who are exclusively tweens and teens. Stay a while and you’ll notice that not one of them is hunkered over a phone or screen of any kind.

Unfortunately, I cannot let you inside.

I am the Librarian-in-Residence at the Pima County Juvenile Court Center’s Juvenile Detention Center. Our library program makes available materials and programs that meet the educational, recreational, informational and cultural needs of detained youth.

A secure detention facility isn’t for everyone. The physical environment can be intimidating and security considerations must become second nature. If you can adapt to these realities, however, you will find teens and tweens who are eager to engage with the world around them even as they struggle to do so constructively and within the law. Their troubles are often visible yet they are generous with smiles and laughter. They rarely fail to thank me at the end of a library visit or conversation.