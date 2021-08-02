How to enjoy an evening with the stars in Tucson

Located next to Cat Mountain Station, Spencer's is home to a Celestron 14-inch telescope that Sunstar says will blow your socks off when it sets its sights on the moon.

The observatory provides an intimate experience for small groups of up to five people, making it so no one gets left behind. Over the course of the two-hour star tour, Sunstar uses interactive activities and kinesthetic learning to educate and entertain.

The telescope is housed in a structure with a roll-off roof, providing an uninterrupted view of the night sky.

“The ancients, they used the sky like we use a watch, a compass and a calendar, so I orient the people so that they can do that, too,” Sunstar said, emphasizing the need to physically point with your finger as you trace the constellations to kinesthetically learn where they are and what they look like.

Sunstar said the interactive activities give people a mental picture and a concept of how incredibly small we are in relation to the galaxy and the universe.

Kitt Peak National

Observatory