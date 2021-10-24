 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunt for good music at Saturday's Tucson Record Show
alert top story

Hunt for good music at Saturday's Tucson Record Show

Dave Arnstrong takes a look at an album while in search of jazz guitar recordings at one of the first Tucson Record Shows in 2006. 

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Vinyl fanatics can build their collections with rare finds this Saturday, Oct. 30, at the 16th annual Tucson Record Show.

Presented by Cassidy Collectibles, the show brings in dealers from throughout the Southwest. Visitors can flip through thousands of titles, from classic rock to bebop, on the hunt for the music that completes them. 

Need that butcher cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday and Today"? Well, that might take some digging, but you never know. 

The event will also include dealers selling CDs (remember those?) and all manner of music memorabilia. 

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Admission is $4. 

Get a head-start with early bird admission at 8 a.m. Admission between 8 and 9 a.m. is $8. 

For more information, visit facebook.com/tucsonrecordshow online. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwyneth Paltrow cut back on alcohol after battling Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News