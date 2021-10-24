Hunt for good music at Saturday's Tucson Record Show

Vinyl fanatics can build their collections with rare finds this Saturday, Oct. 30, at the 16th annual Tucson Record Show.

Presented by Cassidy Collectibles, the show brings in dealers from throughout the Southwest. Visitors can flip through thousands of titles, from classic rock to bebop, on the hunt for the music that completes them.

Need that butcher cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday and Today"? Well, that might take some digging, but you never know.

The event will also include dealers selling CDs (remember those?) and all manner of music memorabilia.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Admission is $4.

Get a head-start with early bird admission at 8 a.m. Admission between 8 and 9 a.m. is $8.

For more information, visit facebook.com/tucsonrecordshow online.