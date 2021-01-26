 Skip to main content
Husband-and-wife duo perform for Arizona Friends of Chamber Music virtual season

The husband-and-wife duo of Rose Hsien and Andrew Hsu will perform for Arizona Friends of Chamber Music’s virtual season on Saturday, Jan. 30.

 Courtesy Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

The husband and wife team of violinist Rose Hsien and pianist/composer Andrew Hsu are heading to Tucson.

They won’t actually be here in person but the couple will be here virtually, performing a recital for the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music. The concert will be available for streaming on Saturday, Jan. 30, through arizonachambermusic.org.

The concert is part of the Friends reimagined 2020-21 season of virtual events. The chamber music presenter had to switch gears last summer after its home venue, Leo Rich Theater, remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hsu, a doctoral student at The Juilliard School in New York, and Hsien, who lives in London, recorded the concert live at the Skillman Studio in New York City exclusively for Tucson. The pair, who have been married since 2018, will perform Dvorák’s “Romance” in F minor alongside Debussy’s Sonata for Violin and Piano. Also on the program: Gluck’s “Mélodie” from “Orphée et Eurydice” arranged by the famed violinist Fritz Kreisler; and Poldini’s “Poupée valsante” (Dancing Doll), also arranged by Kreisler.

After its debut on Saturday, the concert will be available for 30 days. Admission is free, although donations are accepted through Arizona Friends website.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com . On Twitter@Starburch

Coming up

Upcoming Arizona Friends of Chamber Music concerts include:

• Pianist Michael Brown, Feb. 13

• Violinist Ioana Cristina Goicea and pianist Adela Liculescu, Feb. 27

• Clarinetist Jackie Glazier, violist Ivan Ugorich and pianist Fanya Lin, piano, March 13

• Sitkovetsky Trio, March 20

• Jupiter String Quartet, April 3

