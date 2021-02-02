'I ♥ AZ' T-shirt campaign could help Tucson independent venues reopen

The names of the Rialto and its much smaller sister venue 191 Toole, Club Congress and the Fox appear on the back of the T-shirt along with the names of the 12 other venues from around the state including Flagstaff’s famed Orpheum Theater and Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom, where plenty of Southern Arizona artists have regularly played.

Also listed on the T-shirt: Celebrity Theatre, Last Exit Live, The Nash, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, The Trunk Space, The Womack and Valley Bar from Phoenix; Mesa’s Nile Theater; and Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

The campaign comes as the venues are approaching the one-year anniversary of being forced to close. On March 12, 2020, the Fox was the first to announce it was going to pause shows for three weeks amid concerns of the pandemic.

Within days, The Rialto, Club Congress and every venue big and small throughout Tucson followed suit, and most have remained closed since, relying on donors and fundraising efforts including the Rialto’s marquee program — people pay a nominal fee to have a greeting (from wedding anniversaries to birthdays) put up in neon on the downtown theater’s marquee — to keep the lights on.

