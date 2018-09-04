VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Blessed Be: Mysticism, Spirituality, and the Occult in Contemporary Art — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Curated exhibition by Ginger Shulick Porcella exploring religion, ritual, cult mentality, and the human impulse to belong and participate, as viewed through the lens of cultural production. Sept. 16-Dec. 30. $5. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Receptions
Cielo — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Works by: William Lesch, Joan Marum, Iolanda Palmer, Alejandra Platt, Rebecca Wilder and Tom Willett. Through Oct. 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Et Cetera
Ice Dyed Scarves with Marty Sewell — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Call or e-mail msewell@cybermesa.com to register. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 21. $45. 398-9571. lowehouseproject.com.
Creative Coloring — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Get creative and relieve stress by coloring. Coloring pages for all skill levels, markers and colored pencils provided with a soothing playlist. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.