If you're not feeling it this Thanksgiving, ditch the turkey and pumpkin pie

Thanksgiving 2020 is like no other, and since we can’t gather with our extended families, there’s perhaps less of an appetite for the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie feast.

Time to throw out the playbook and create a new Thanksgiving tradition.

Instead of spending hours in the kitchen basting the turkey, whipping the potatoes and crimping the crust edges on Grandma’s famous apple pie, we’re reaching out to a few of our favorite Tucson restaurants for a unique twist on T-day.

No, we’re not talking takeout; that would not be special enough for the holiday.

We’re thinking more along the lines of take-and-bake or cook-in, re-creating some of our favorite dishes from our favorite restaurants in our kitchen.

That way we can have that rush of pride from having cooked a holiday meal without the guilt of missing out on Uncle Joe complaining about the gravy from the other side of the table.

Most of the restaurants require you order 24 to 48 hours in advance.