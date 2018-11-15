VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 21, 23-28. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Danny Lyon: The American Southwest and Mexico — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Over 35 never exhibited vintage and modern photographs, and two early films in "Danny Lyon: The American Southwest and Mexico." Through Jan. 5. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
ET CETERA
Holiday Bazaar Pop-Up Shop — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Madcap collection of holiday creations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Art and Music: Albert Carlon, Oscar Fuentes, and Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Woodcarvings, oil and acrylic paintings by Carlon. Music by Fuentes and Pachita. Refreshments provided. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Artists of the Southwest Fine Art Show — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park - Ramada 1, 3482 E. River Road. Paintings, sculptures, metal art, ceramics, and textiles. Music provided by Kindred Spirits. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 24; 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 25. 612-9519. facebook.com.
MOCA Pay-As-You-Wish Day — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Donations support our education initiatives and programs. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 25. 624-5019.
Museum Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor and outdoor train layouts. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Donations appreciated. 888-2222. gpdtoytrainmuseum.com.
Lecture with Cassils — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Cassils will discuss their artistic practice and upcoming performance with MOCA. 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 29. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Encaustic is the use of heat and pigment infused beeswax on a painting or collage. Explanations of tools, materials, and techniques. Bring collage materials including photographs and 2 dimensional personal keepsakes. All other materials will be provided. Lunch is not included. Pre-registration is required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30. $145. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.