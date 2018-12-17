COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Dec. 28. Free. 289-8076.
Settle This Thing — Unscrewed Theater. Married comedians Tamara Bick & Drew Antzis (comedy writers/directors ) ask the audience to help resolve some hilarious marital disputes. 9-11 p.m. Dec. 29. $15. 308-2069.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
THEATER
SCROOGE — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428.
Snoopy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29. $10. 327-4242.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A musical comedy tribute to the power of make-believed. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 29; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 30. Last chance. $25-$90. 622-2823.
Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty — The Community Players Theatre, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Love letters between George Barnard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Through Jan. 20. $18. 887-6239.