COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun, Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. July 20. $8. 289-8076.
I Mom So Hard — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Two comedy show. 8-9:30 p.m. July 26. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. July 26. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Middletown by Will Eno — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. Metaphysical musings on life and death bubble up from the everyday people on the streets of contemporary Middletown, USA. 7:30-9:45 p.m. July 18-20; 2-4:15 p.m. July 20 and 21. Last chance. $38. 551-2053.
Things Being What They Are — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. As up-and-coming Bill readies a new condo for himself and his soon-to-arrive wife, he gets an unexpected visit from Jack, who at first appears to be a nightmare neighbor. What follows is a sharp comedy about the lives we dream of having versus the lives we end up living. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 18-20. Last chance. $20. 1-502-327-4242.
Identity Crisis — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre at the Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Written by local award-winning playwright, tells the story of a man suffering retrograde amnesia. Without any identity or identification he is sent to a care home where he confronts other residents each suffering their own particular identity crises. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 19, 20 and 26 ; 2-4 p.m. July 21. Through July 28. $20. 780-7476.
Summer Serenade — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Come and celebrate the songs of summer. A great night of musical entertainment for the whole family. 7:30-9 p.m. July 19 and 20; 2-3:30 p.m. July 21. Last chance. $15. 887-6239.
Tucson Fringe Festival - B/L/ENDING FORMS — Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St. Multi-media performance, in an art gallery style walk-through. 5-9 p.m. July 20. Free. 419-4301.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 25 and 26. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.