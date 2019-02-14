FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Free Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Bring your dog, adopt a dog from Saving Animals from Euthanasia or sign your dog up for the peanut butter eating contest. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 22. $9. 762-5652.
Seed Library Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. The seed library welcomes volunteers of all abilities and interests, you don't have to have gardening or seed saving experience to volunteer. Please fill out an application and bring it to the orientation. RSVP to Brian, 791-4010 or Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov for further information. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Free. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Discover OLLI-UA: After Hours — OLLI-UA Central Tucson Campus, 4485 N. First Ave. For adults over 50 offering more than 20 classes on evenings and weekends. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Free. 626-9039. olli.arizona.edu.
Local Rugby Matches — Estevan Park, 1000 N. Main Ave. 10 a.m. University of Arizona Women's Rugby play UCLA; noon - Old Pueblo Lightning Women's Rugby versus the Pasadena Royals; 2 p.m. Old Pueblo Rugby Football Club Lions men play Scottsdale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 338-9224. facebook.com.
2nd Annual National Insect Day — Truly Nolen Leadership Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd. A live ladybug release, tour of the company’s Insect Institute “Bug Room” featuring live insects, education classes, “Ask an Entomologist” opportunities, insect-related arts and crafts, and other components. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 360-5414. facebook.com.
Adult Coloring Afternoon — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Bring a favorite coloring book or purchase one from our amazing selection. We will provide a variety of crayons, colored pencils, and markers. Ages 14 and up. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Get Your Rear in Gear — Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive. Celebrate cancer survivors, support caregivers, and remember those who left us too soon. Participants can also stroll through a giant inflatable colon and see what a doctor sees during a colonoscopy – from a healthy colon wall to how a polyp progresses from harmless into stage IV colorectal cancer. 7:30-11 a.m. Feb. 24. $45. 1-952-378-1237. join.coloncancercoalition.org.
Tucson Senior Connection Show — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Vendors, prizes, on-stage action and desserts. Products and services that cater to the taste and practical needs of today's senior. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27. Free. 1-505-890-4249.