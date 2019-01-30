NIGHLIFE
Rhythm Jax — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. R&B and soul with Angel Diamond. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 7. Free. 207-2429.
Sweet Ghosts — Exo Coffee Roast, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Folk, jazz, and classical with beautiful vocal harmonies. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $10. 777-4709.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. Free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 15. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Backroads: The Ultimate Country Cover Band — Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St. Country. 9 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 290-8750.
Zero Miles to Empty — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock and roll. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 8. Free. 887-9027.
DJ Brad Moontribe and Griffin Paisley — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. A veteran of the West Coast rave community, Brad Moontribe experiments with a variety of musical genres, often cutting between techno, minimal, tribal, progressive, acid house, and breaks. 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Feb. 8. $15. 884-0874.
Live Music — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Music by JD Loveland. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 579-7011.
Mary Flower — EXO Bar, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Finger-style guitarist and lap slide player. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 777-4709.
Voodoo Dudes — The Edge Bar. Southern rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 9. Free. 887-9027.
Communiverse — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Event of live art, music, dancing and community. 10 p.m. Feb. 9. $10. 884-0874.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 11. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Free. 344-8999.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Free. 628-8533.
Valentine's Date Night: Color Me Mine — Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint by candlelight with your love. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 5-6:45 and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 790-1100.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Free. 622-0351.
Mushroom Man — The Edge Bar. Classic rock covers. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 15. Free. 887-9027.