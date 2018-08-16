NIGHTLIFE
Geeks Who Drink Quiz for a Cause — Playground Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. Benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for No Hunger Summer. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 23. $5. 449-8347, Ext. 7333.
Pulp Fiction — Welcome Diner, 902 E. Broadway. Admission includes dinner and the movie. Drinks and dessert not included in ticket price. Show off dancing skills at the Jackrabbit Slim’s Twist Contest before the movie. Rated R. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $25. 322-5638.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 24. Free. 887-9027.
Jazz Late Night with Mesquite — Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Jazz. 8:30-11:15 p.m. Aug. 24. Free. 545-0577.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Aug. 24 and 31. $5. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British invasion. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 25. Free. 888-1900.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 27. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Free. 623-7507.
Rene Taylor Sings — Cafe' a la C'art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 628-8533.
Jazz Late Night with Rafael Moreno Quartet — Maynards Market and Kitchen. 8:30-11:15 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. 545-0577.
Sacred Groove — The Edge Bar. Rock, pop and funk. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31. Free. 887-9027.