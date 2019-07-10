OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 18-20, 24-26. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. 7-9 p.m. July 19. 724-5375.
Early Friday Morning Walk/Talks on the Santa Cruz River and/or the Village of Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Join with us for casual walk/talks through the Village of Tubac, and weather/conditions permitting on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 19 and 26. 398-9571.
Explore Mt. Lemmon with a Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Box Camp Trailhead. A 5.1 mile guided hike by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist to a rocky overlook. The return trip is all uphill with a 1200 feet elevation gain. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19. 749-8700.
Desert Night Shift — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Learn why many animals, and even some plants, are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 p.m. July 20. $5. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. July 20. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 6-10 a.m. July 20. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Please register online to secure your space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. July 20. $5. 724-5375.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 24. $5. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. July 24 and 27. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. July 25. $5. 724-5375.
Moth Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop introduces the biology and life cycles of moths. Explore the tremendous diversity of moths found in southern Arizona. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. July 26. $15. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon , Marshall Gulch Trailhead, milepost 25.5 Catalina Highway. Guided 4.4 mile hike along the popular Aspen Loop on Mt. Lemmon. Usually lots of shade and flowers along the way as well as some good climbs. Elevation gain of 900 feet requires good physical condition. Bring lunch and plenty of water. No smoking and no pets. Bad weather may change or cancel hike. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 26. 749-8700.