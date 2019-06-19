OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Box Camp Trail head, Catalina Highway. A 5.4 mile hike guided by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists along the Box Camp trail to Box Spring. The return trip is all uphill elevation gain of 1200 feet and requires good physical condition. No pets, no smoking. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 28. 749-8700.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 29. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 29. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Historic Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 29. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. July 3. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Morning Walk/Talks — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Join with us for casual walk/talks through the Village of Tubac, and weather and conditions permitting on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants and tell the human story of our 10,000 year presence here. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 5. 398-9571.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Ski Valley trail head, Catalina Highway right at milepost 24.9 to Ski Valley parking lot. A 6 mile hike guided by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout then to a alpine meadow. Elevation gain of 1200 feet. Good physical condition required. No pets, no smoking. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 5. 749-8700.