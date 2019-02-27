OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 7 and 14. 724-5375.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view the intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 7, 8, 10, 14 and 15. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 8 and 15. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also includes an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7-11, 14-15. 377-5060.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. A 1.5 mile hike with a naturalist to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4:45 p.m. March 7. 733-5158.
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 13. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Presidio District Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Historian Ken Scoville will share the residential development of Tucson within and beyond the northern portion of the Presidio and along the Camino Real. 1-3 p.m. March 7. $25. 837-8119.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8. $25. 377-5060.
Friday Morning Hikes on the Santa Cruz River in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Attention artists, birders and nature lovers of all sorts. Join with members of the Walking Sticks hiking group for casual hikes on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe the Santa Cruz River’s ribbon of life, riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac at 8:30 a.m. 8:30-10 a.m. March 8 and 15. 398-9571.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A quarter mile hike which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 8 and 15. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 9. 724-5375.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalist on a one-mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water required; bring binoculars. Ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 9. 733-5153.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. March 9. 377-5060.
History Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82 at the San Pedro River, Tombstone. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a history hike. The walk entails a quarter mile walk around the town on roads or walkways and a .8 mile total walk to the town cemetery down a rough trail, to include a short, rocky, uphill stretch. 1-2:30 p.m. March 9. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. March 9. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair, weather permitting. 7-9 p.m. March 9. 724-5375.
The Green Desert — Saguaro National Park East. On this 2-mile, round-trip hike into the desert, participants will have an opportunity to observe a variety of plant species and learn how plants adapt to life in an arid desert environment. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10 a.m.-noon. March 9. 733-5153.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a 1.5 mile hike to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 9. 733-5158.
Thriving, Surviving, and Inspiring. Life in the Sonoran Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a scenic 3.5 mile hike. Learn of the adaptations plants and animals have to survive and flourish in the harsh desert land. Suitable footwear and water required. Meet at the Sendero Esperanza Trailhead. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 1-4 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. March 10. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 3-3:30 p.m. March 10. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. March 10. 664-4133.
Plant People — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to explore the traditional uses of native plants. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 1-2:30 p.m. March 10. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk through the cactus garden to discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 11; 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 13. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques used to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. March 11 and 12. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 11 and 12. 733-5153.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join for a stroll through the cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. 11-11:30 a.m. March 12. 733-5153.
Adaptations: Recipe for Survival — Saguaro National Park West. An easy walk in the garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 10:15-10:45 a.m. March 12. 733-5158.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds that are found in Southeastern Arizona and where to see them. Learn how important public lands like saguaro National Park are in protecting a variety of species. 2-2:45 p.m. March 12. 733-5153.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 12. 749-8700.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to hear why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 12. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30 and 9:30 March 12. 724-5375.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. 9-10 a.m. March 13. 724-5375.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile hike to discover what's out there in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 13. 733-5153.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. March 13. 749-8700.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the cactus garden to learn how the desert plants and animals are able to weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 13. 733-5158.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join us for child-friendly fun and learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 13. $5. 724-5375.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk to discuss the iconic Saguaro. 2:15-3 p.m. March 13. 733-5158.
Birding — Mission Garden. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. March 14. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. Observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. 2-3:30 p.m. March 15. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required, call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. March 15.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 15. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 6-9 p.m. March 15. Donations accepted. 724-5375.