FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Italian Demonstration Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn the techniques and flavor profiles of Italian cuisine. Class will include handouts of all recipes created to take home and a light lunch of the dishes made during the class. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. $35. 621-0476.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Woof Down Wednesday — Cans Deli, 340 N. Fourth Ave. Visit the designated restaurant each week and 20 percent of qualifying purchases go to HSSA. Visit hssaz.org/woofdown for full schedule of participating restaurants. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15. 321-3704. hssaz.org.
63rd Anniversary Celebration — Natural Grocers, 6320 N. Oracle Road. Receive a free reusable bag and enter for a change to win the grand prize trip for two to Thailand, prizes throughout the day. Ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. 297-0700. naturalgrocers.com.