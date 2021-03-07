It's official: Tucson zoo's biggest baby now weighs more than 1,000 pounds

New skills and interactions

Penzi is continuing to learn new skills, especially during her training sessions — which are voluntary for the elephants and done through positive reinforcement. Training sessions help keepers evaluate the elephants to make sure they’re healthy.

Among her new skills in the last month is a “lean-in behavior,” where Penzi moves her body toward her keeper. She’s also been working on target pull training, which involves a stick that has a ball attached on the end.

“We’re training her to touch that and move toward that,” Dodds says. “All her training will be able to transfer to that. If we want her to move her foot, we’ll put the target to her foot, so she’ll move her foot.”

Penzi has also been able to keep her trunk still for about seven to eight seconds, which Dodds says is good for her age.

And in January, Penzi got some lessons on manners — such as staying in her own space and finding her own food — from Nandi.

“She’s definitely learned a lot from the social etiquette training that she’s having,” Dodds says. “She’s learning to go find her own pile of food now and not going for what Nandi’s found.”