CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. NoethenButJazz. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 797-3959.
Jácome Flamenco:FlaMÉXico — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Blends Spain’s gypsy and flamenco musical and dance style with the rich melodies of Mexico’s mariachi and charro music. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25-$120. 547-3040.
Elisabeth Geel and Brice Winston — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. A selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dance along to old favorites. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5 and 12. $23.95. 529-1000.
Guitarist Peter Biedermann — Joyner Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Interactive performance includes a discussion of the history of finger style guitar playing from early classical to contemporary styles in all genres of music. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 594-5295.
We're Gonna Rock This Town Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Jukebox Junqies Band. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Hard Rock Divas — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7. $25. 529-1000.
Mariachi Extravaganza — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join Compañia de Danza Folklorica Arizona and El Mariachi Tapatio de Tucson in celebrating Mexican history with a patriotic flourish of traditional song and dance. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. 529-1000.
Backwoods Barbie — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Erin and Todd Thompson with a Dolly Parton tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Old Pueblo Bluegrass and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10. $13.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. 5:30-7:30. Sept. 11. Free. 529-1000.
Anna P.S. & Laura Joy — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Band leader and trumpeter brings jump and jive. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11. $20 in advance; $25 at door. 622-8848.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 207-2429.