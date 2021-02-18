Java junkies offer their top 5 coffee spots in Tucson

Pre-pandemic, Decibel was sending its coffee all over town, from Cup Café to churches and resorts in the area. Hansel said they held on to many of their accounts during the pandemic, with the understanding that a number of them “are just sometimes closed or at lower capacity.”

Hansel said the secret to Decibel’s success on the roasting end is that their selection is so varied.

“We have two dark roasts and maybe three light roasts and a whole bunch in the middle range to introduce people to what coffee can be,” she said. “It lets those new to specialty coffee really get into it. They can try things out.”

Decibel recently added a kitchen that serves breakfast bowls, sandwiches, toast, yogurt and a pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce that is infused with espresso.

Decibel is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Barista del Barrio

1002 N. Grande Ave.; baristadelbarrio.com

Olivares also had high praise for Barista del Barrio, a bustling west-side coffee stop in a former residential property on North Grande Avenue.