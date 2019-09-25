CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Daimh direct from Scotland — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Five-piece band direct from Scotland with instrumentals on bagpipes, flutes, whistles, fiddle, strings and vocals. Songs are in Scottish Gaelic by award-winning singer Ellen MacDonald. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 981-1475. inconcerttucson.com.
Take Me To The River LIVE: Celebrating the Music of New Orleans — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Brings some of the most influential artists of modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz together on the same stage. $27-$62. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $27. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Guilherme Arantes with Eduardo Mendonca — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Brazilian pianists. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $25. 398-2542. theseaofglass.org.
Popular Rock and Country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 30, Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Sept. 7-Dec. 28. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Homeward Bound: The Best of Simon & Garfunkel — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Dusty Chaps 50th Anniversary Show — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Homegrown honky-tonk country swing band. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $15. 622-8848. rhythmandroots.org.
Smokey Robinson: Celebrating 60 Years of Motown — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Motown. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $50. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: the Bad News Blues Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Big band swing meets hard-core blues. 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6. $5. 622-8848. rhythmandroots.org.
MacDougal Street West in A Peter, Paul, and Mary Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MacDougal Street West in a Peter, Paul, and Mary Experience — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Red River Fiddlers and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status! Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. Jan. 9, Feb. 20, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
An Intimate Evening of BLues: Eli Cook — The Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Blues. 6-7 p.m. complimentary cake, champagne and visual arts demonstration. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $20. 399-1750. performingartscenter.org.
We Will Rock You Dance Party with Fossils of Rock — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n roll. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.