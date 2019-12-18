Jethro's Cafe on Tucson's east side expanding with tavern, dinner service

You can now buy wine and beer with your meal at Jethro’s Cafe on Tucson’s east side. The popular breakfast-and-lunch spot has extended its hours to include dinner service, too, but that’s not all.
By the end of January, the restaurant, at 8735 E. Broadway, will add 1,000 square feet of space, by opening a tavern in the vacant property next door.
When ready, the new addition will seat up to 40 and will offer a full bar with local craft beer, wine and spirits, two 50-inch televisions for University of Arizona football and basketball games, and Tucson memorabilia decorating the walls.
Owner Greg Seader said Jethro’s recent growth all boils down to survival.
“The restaurant industry is getting difficult with the rise in minimum wage,” Seader said. “We were looking for ways to make ends meet without having to raise our food prices any more.”
Seader, a Salpointe Catholic High School graduate, has worked in Tucson’s food service industry, on-and-off, for decades. He honed his kitchen skills working for ten years at La Paloma Resort.
Seader opened Jethro’s, which he describes as a restaurant with hearty portions and affordable prices, on West Prince Road nearly 15 years ago, before moving the operation to 8585 E. Broadway, where Bahama Buck’s is now, in 2009.
He moved to his current location, just east of North Camino Seco, in 2012.
Seader said people have been asking him for years to open for dinner, but “I never wanted to do it.”
“I enjoyed my life too much,” he said.
When the smoke shop next door moved out and the opportunity to open a bar presented itself, the decision to extend the restaurant’s hours became easier.
Both the restaurant area and the tavern will be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Foodwise, Jethro’s has already made their regular breakfast and lunch menu available for dinner service, with several dinner specials written on a sandwich board near the front door.
As they move along, the restaurant will begin holding theme nights, Seader said. Taco Tuesdays will include four to five Mexican dishes, for example. Friday night will be seafood night and there will be an evening reserved for Italian cuisine.
Patrons will be able to eat in the dining area or in the tavern.
Like the menu items in the restaurant, the price point on alcohol will be kept down, Seader said.
“The prices of craft beer at some places is getting ridiculous,” Seader said. “We want people to be able to enjoy themselves without spending all of their money.”
Seader said a lot of the restaurant’s regulars have been excited about all of the changes.
“We’re looking to have a friendly neighborhood bar, just like ‘Cheers,’” Seader said.
