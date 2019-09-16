Jo Koy is a 50 miles-per-hour comedian, telling stories with jokes and punchlines spilling out faster than you can laugh.
It’s his style, to be so funny for so long that the audience barely has time to breathe.
On his months-old Netflix standup special “Comin’ In Hot,” he bounces from identifying as Filipino-American and often being confused for Asian or Hispanic, fatherhood and being raised by a Filipino mother who tried to balance tradition and the times.
On his latest Netflix special, he toggles between rants about Asian accents, his mother’s disdain for dirty socks in the hamper and his son Lil’ Jo’s most embarrassing teen moments.
Lil’ Jo played a big role in “Comin’ In Hot” and is touring a bit with Koy.
But there’s no word if the younger Jo will be with his dad when Koy performs two shows at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The early show at 7 p.m. is sold out and there were only a couple hundred tickets available for the 10 p.m. show late last week through ticketmaster.com.