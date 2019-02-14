COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 22. Free.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $8.
Joey Diaz — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 23. $30.50-$39.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
POETRY
Poets Reading: Robert Hershon and Joan Larkin — Steinfeld Warehouse Center for the Arts, 101 W. Sixth St. Open to the public. Books available. Refreshments. 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 1-917-202-2718.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Discussion led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Monthly topic: Donald Justice, "One of 20th Century America's most quietly influential poets." For teens and adults. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 594-5580.
Writers Read — Brewd, 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Local Tucson authors read their works. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 623-2336.
THEATER
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
'Every Brilliant Thing' — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An immersive theatrical experience that delves into how we keep ourselves, and each other, alive. Ages 14 and up. Last chance. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Feb. 21-23; 2-3:15 p.m. Feb. 24. $28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Pima Theatre - Mamma Mia! — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A mom, a daughter and three dads create a trip down the aisle. Familiar ABBA songs and explosive dance numbers. Live music by PCC Pit Orchestra. 7:30 p.m Feb. 22 and March 1, Sing Along performances. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21-23, 28, March 1 and 2; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, 24, March 2 and 3. $18-$24. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 Feb. 21-23, 28, March 1; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This show, by Berlin-based Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, boasts a refreshing set of guidelines: no rehearsals, no director, and no set. Appropriate for high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21-23; 3-5 Feb. 23. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
UA Studio Series Black Box Theatre Festival — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Performance pieces curated by faculty and students with a minimalist aesthetic that allows theatre students to apply research from their coursework and practice their craft. Ages 18 and up. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21-23; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $7. 621-1162. tftv.arizona.edu.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Top Girls — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. In 1982, the United Kingdom was still adjusting to its first female Prime Minister. It was a time when glass ceilings were starting to crack and women were finding their voice in the corporate and political world. Top Girls captures the exhilaration of an era when advancement for women no longer was a novelty. Last chance. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Church Basement Ladies — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. A musical comedy featuring four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church about to undergo changes in 1965. Last chance. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
The Hall of Final Ruin by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos — Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. In 1800s Santa Fe, a powerful woman wants to orchestrate a good death for herself. But Death, and the American Army, are coming sooner than she thinks. A witty, suspenseful, magical tale of redemption. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 23, 28, March 1; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 24. Through March 10. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
Crimes of the Heart By Beth Henley — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The Magrath sisters, Lenny, Meg, and Babe, are reunited at their family home in Hazlehurst Mississippi after Babe shoots her husband. Each one is facing down her own demons, past and present. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 2; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, March 2 and 3. $17. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
A Conversation With Edith Head by Paddy Calistro and Susan Claassen — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. It is a feast of delicious behind-the-scenes stories about Hollywood's greatest stars that provide an intimate portrait of Hollywood's legendary costume designer. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 1; 3-5 p.m. March 2. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.