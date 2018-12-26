NIGHTLIFE
The Amosphere — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and groove band. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 4. $50. 207-2429.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock, country and pop. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 4. Free. 887-9027.
Rhythm Jax — Monterey Court. R&B and soul with Angel Diamond. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Johnny Aint Right Live — Fini's Landing, 5689 N. Swan Road. Julie Buck, T Kelly and Jim Nashu. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 299-1010.
Mushroom Man — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock cover band. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 5. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 7. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 8. Free. 344-8999.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 622-0351.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country from the 60s through the 90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 11. Free. 887-9027.