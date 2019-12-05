Yes, it's already that time of year.
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will host stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful, and busy, time of the year.
Five community members will take the stage on Dec. 16 at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ to share their true, first-person stories about the funny holiday mishaps and heartwarming memories that unite our families and our communities.
Details When: Monday, December 16, 6:30 p.m. check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m. Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended. Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here. More: Tucson.com/storytellers Tellers: Liz Bowman, Adrienne Crawford, Julie Lalwani, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and Cat Belue. Photos: Tucson Storytellers Project's 2018 "Holiday Stories:
Tucson Storytellers
Samantha Munsey talks about her experience as a professional tambourine player during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Samantha Munsey talks about her experience as a professional tambourine player during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members roll with laughter during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Nancy Stanley talks about her youth as a tomboy during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Nancy Stanley talks about her youth as a tomboy during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Veda Kowalski talks about her memories of Christmas gifts during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members wait for the show to begin during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members listen to stories during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Marsha Begay Moon talks about her son Chris Moon who was killed by an IED in Afghanistan, during the Audience members wait for the show to begin during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Patrick Cunningham talks about the lessons he learned playing Santa Clause during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Patrick Cunningham talks about the lessons he learned playing Santa Clause during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star