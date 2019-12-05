Yes, it's already that time of year. 

Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will host stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful, and busy, time of the year.

Five community members will take the stage on Dec. 16 at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ to share their true, first-person stories about the funny holiday mishaps and heartwarming memories that unite our families and our communities. 

Details

When: Monday, December 16, 6:30 p.m. check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended. 

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here.

More: Tucson.com/storytellers

Tellers: Liz Bowman, Adrienne Crawford, Julie Lalwani, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and Cat Belue.

Photos: Tucson Storytellers Project's 2018 "Holiday Stories: 

