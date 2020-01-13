Join Tucson Storytellers for stories about Love & Heartbreak

Join Tucson Storytellers for stories about Love & Heartbreak

Tucson Storytellers: Love & Heartbreak at La Cocina

Manuel McCormack speaks during the inaugural Tucson Storytellers Project where tellers spoke on Love & Heartbreak at LaCocina on March 12, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The project was produced by The Arizona Daily Star and #This is Tucson

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Dating in the digital age can be exhausting, exhilarating and downright crazy.

Join Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, as we explore stories about heartbreak, true love and everything in between.

Details

When: Tuesday, February 11, 7-8:30 p.m. Check in starts at 6 p.m., stories start at 7 p.m. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Food, drinks (and popcorn!) will be available for purchase at the Loft. 

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here.

Tags

