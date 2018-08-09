We come from different places, but somehow we all ended up in Tucson.
From moving for a job to having never having left the Old Pueblo, we all have stories about how Tucson went from just a city we lived in to the place we call home.
So that's our theme for our next Tucson Storytellers night. Beyond just the stories of how people physically ended up in Tucson, storytellers will share about the moment they knew Tucson would be a place they could call home.
You'll hear from Jean Mfuranzima, who left his turbulent birth county of Burundi to seek asylum in United States, but then found himself in an unfamiliar world in Tucson.
Steena Salido, a Nogales native, who wanted to live in Tucson ever since she was a little girl. But the more she tried, the more her hometown seemed to keep pulling her back.
And you'll also hear from Elena Acoba, who was in love and wanted to join her guy on a new adventure, but after growing up in a Filipino household wasn't sure if Tucson was a place where she would be able to connect with her culture.
You can hear how their stories end, as well as other stories at our upcoming Tucson Storytellers evening "How Tucson Became Home." It will be hosted in the Tucson Museum of Art lobby on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
More information
When: 6:30-8:00 p.m., September 26, 2018
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 North Main Ave.
Cost: $10 general admission, $5 tickets. Click here to buy tickets here.