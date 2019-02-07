CONCERT
Classical
Fourth Annual UA Graduate Student Music Conference Guest Speaker: Kofi Agawu — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Agawu will present the keynote address and facilitate a workshop for this annual student-run conference. Presentations by student scholars from around the continent on topics related to music theory, musicology, ethnomusicology and music education. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Joshua Bell — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Violin. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $75. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Gala Piano Concert with Ursula Oppens and Jerome Lowenthal — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Pianist. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16. $35. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
Tucson Concert Band's "Wild and Wonderful" concert — Sun City, 1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 17. $10. 298-1252. tucsonconcertband.org.
Sholin Guitar Competition — Fred Fox School of Music. Sholin Guitar Competition. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 17. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: Jackie Glazier, clarinet, Galen Dean Peiskee Jr., piano, Ivan Ugorich, viola — Fred Fox School of Music. World premiere of Piotr Szewczyk’s “Three Escapades” for clarinet and piano, William Alwyn’s clarinet sonata and Jean Françaix’s Trio for clarinet, viola and piano. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Camille A. Brown and Dancers — Centennial Hall. Comedy, animation, theater, dance and live music. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $55. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Bach St. Matthew Passion — Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 10 soloists, multiple choirs and two orchestras. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
Dr. Douglas Cleveland Organ Concert — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Western premiere of U of A Professor Pamela Decker's new work, The Last Seven Words and Triumph of Christ. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22. $20. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
DANCE
UA Dance: Dances From The Heart — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Guest choreographers Nacho Duato, Jessica Lang and faculty artists. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14-16; 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17. $15-$35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.