NIGHTLIFE
No Sand Beach Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A great mix of covers from Jimmy Buffett, Chuck Berry, the Beach Boys and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Free. 207-2429.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Funk and groove. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23. $5. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band n — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 23 and 30. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Heather Hardy Band — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $6. 207-2429.
Jukebox Junqies — El Rio Golf Course, 1641 W. Deacon Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Free. 791-4229.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 26. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quartet, Instrumental Edition! — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Funk, soul and jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 28 and Sept. 4. Free. 628-8533.
Eb's Camp Cookin' — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Free. 207-2429.
Gatecreeper, Candy, & Show Me The Body — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Ages 16 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $30. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Malaena Cadiz and Billy Sedlmayr — Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Pushing Buttons — Thunder Canyon Brewey, 220 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Ryley Walker, Wild Pink — Che's Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Ave. Indie folk, rock and blues. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Street Blues Family and Seanloui — R Bar, 350 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.