NIGHTLIFE
HarpDog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. May 31. $18. 207-2429.
Jukebox Junqies — El Rio Golf Course Patio, 1400 W. Speedway. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 31. Free. 791-4229.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 31. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create that one of a kind gift and say it/paint it. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. May 31. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 31 and June 7. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Velocity — The Hideout Saloon, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Classic rocks. 8:30 p.m. June 1. Free. 751-2222.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 3. Free. 775-2337.