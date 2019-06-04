NIGHLIFE
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — Sand Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave. Jazz and funk. 6-9 p.m. June 14. Free. 339-3494.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. June 14. Free. 499-2518.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 14 and 21. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Black Renaissance Juneteenth Festival Afterparty — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Live music performances by Tere Chapman & Mattea, live art by Sketch 71, visuals sharing the history of Juneteenth Festival and more. 9:30-11:45 p.m. June 15. $5. 207-1588.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 17. Free. 775-2337.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. June 20. $5. 444-0439.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 21. Free. 628-8533.