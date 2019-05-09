CONCERTS
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. U of A clarinet professor Jackie Glazier. Bring a lawn chair. 7-8:45 p.m. May 18. Free. 721-2068.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. May 19. Free. 722-5853.
Ppopular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 16 and 23. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Allman Betts Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 16. $29-$54. 547-3040.
Heather Hardy Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. May 17. $6. 207-2429.
Slow Hand: The Eric Clapton Experience — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. May 18. $25. 529-1000.
Oro Valley's Got Talent — The Gaslight Music Hall. All talents are welcome, song, dance, magic/illusions, circus acts, etc. Performers may audition as a group or as individuals. For ages 8 and up. Please visit gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000 for more details. Video submissions may be sent to charlie.gaslight@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18 and 19. Free.
Rhythm Edition in The Evolution of Music — The Gaslight Music Hall. A nine piece high energy band that will be performing the Evolution of Music from the 40s to current music of today. 6-8 p.m. May 19. $20. 529-1000.
Roy Book Binder with Roman Barten-Sherman — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Singer-songwriter and storytelling blues man. 6:30-8:45 p.m. May 19. $12 in advance; $15 day of show. 319-9966.
Take It Easy: A Salute to The Eagles — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. May 20. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists, including Juke Joint Johnny and the Bad News Blues Band. Now featuring tastings and specials by a local brewery. 6-8 p.m. May 21. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 21. Free. 207-2429.
Keb’ Mo’ Solo — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 21. $29-$69. 547-3040.
Walkin' The Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Starring Scott Moreau. 7:30-9 p.m. May 22. $30. 825-2818.