Kick off summer with these Southern Arizona activities

If the rapidly rising temperatures weren't an indication, Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off one hot Tucson summer this weekend.

Normally, this is a time of year when things slow down, but with vaccinations up and COVID cases on the decline, people are itching to get out and live life again.

Things are happening in Southern Arizona. Here are a few way in which you can participate.

Go Western with

Wyatt Earp Days

Up for a road trip? Throw your family in the Buick and travel back in time to the 40th Wyatt Earp Days celebration in Tombstone, about an hour east of Tucson.

If you are an Old West enthusiast, or have access to the Kurt Russell film "Tombstone" on Amazon Prime, you know Wyatt Earp, his brothers Virgil and Morgan and his old pal John Henry "Doc" Holliday, kept the peace in the Town too Tough to Die in the early 1880s.

Earp's stint as sheriff during that time is cemented in the annals of Western lore. So it makes sense that the tiny town celebrates his memory each year with street reenactments, an 1880s fashion show, music and special guests.