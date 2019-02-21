KIDS ACTIVITIES
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. March 2. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Presidio School Kinder through 2nd Grade Round Up — Presidio School, 1615 E. Ft. Lowell. Meet the teachers and see the campus. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. Free. 881-5222.
Science Saturday: Lorax — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. The audience will enjoy the wondrous world of Truffula Trees, Humming Fish and Brown Bar-ba-loots to highlight the effects of our use of Earth’s resources. Discussion will follow to encourage conversation of wise use of resources to protect the land, water, air and human health. Ages 7 and up. 2-3 p.m. March 2. Free. 594-5200.
Ocean Adventures — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Learn about the diversity of animals in the ocean, get close to a squid and learn about their anatomy and adaptations in a hands-on dissection and make mermaid/merman slime. 10-11 a.m. March 3. $10. 629-0100. facebook.com.
Pajama Llama Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway. A story, paint a llama bank and spend the morning in Pajamas (if you wish) and of course, donuts. 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 3. $35. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.