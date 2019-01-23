KIDS STUFF
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 2. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Mommy or Daddy and Me Story Time — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Read a story aloud and then paint a project relating to the story. Ages 2-6 with parental supervision. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 2. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Science Saturday: Air Power/Amazing Air — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by BrainSTEM. Experience the power of air, ride a hovercraft and the sneeze cannon. Ages 6 and up. Tickets handed out at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 594-5200.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Around the World Safari Tour — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Travel around the world in one hour and meet animals from every continent. Decorate a safari hat, go on a guided safari tour and stamp a passport as you explore the diversity of animals from around the world. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 3. $10. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.