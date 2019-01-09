CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Asleep at the Wheel — Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St. Ameripolitan. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Trombone Shorty — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Ave. Jazz trombone. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 18. $30-$65. 428-4853.
True Concord goes Latin — St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Experience the rich history of Latin American choral music, sampling works from the Renaissance to today, from culture to culture. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $25. 401-2651.
True Concord goes Latin — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Experience the rich history of Latin American choral music, sampling works from the Renaissance to today, from culture to culture. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 19. $25. 401-2651.
Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Jazz. 8-9 and 10-11 p.m. Jan. 19. $35-$45. 428-4853.
True Concord goes Latin — Grace's St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams Street. Experience the rich history of Latin American choral music, sampling works from the Renaissance to today, from culture to culture. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 20. $25. 401-2651.
Pink Martini and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra — TCC Music Hall, 216 S. Church St. Pop jazz and Latin. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20. $30-$72. 428-4853.
Bobby McFerrin: circlesongs — Fox Tucson Theater. Jazz and classical. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $49-$79. 428-4853.
Boogie Stomp — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. The history of Boogie Woogie music and how it influenced rock & roll, blues, modern jazz and the Great American Songbook, featuring 2 pianos, harmonica, narrative, anecdotes all by The Boogie Kings, Bob Baldori & Arthur Migliazza. Two pianos. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20; 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $35. 529-1000.
Downtown Jazz Fiesta — Various Stages Downtown, 311 E. Congress St. Jazz artist. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 21. Free. 428-4853.
Popular, rock, country
An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth and the Tucson Symphony — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Kristin joins the Tucson Symphony for an evening of music from her Broadway and TV hits. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $56-$200. 882-8585.
Last Call Girls — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Honkytonk to roadhouse. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 207-2429.
Love The One You're With — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Mix of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young favorites. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $25. 529-1000.
Music in the Mountains — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Country and gospel, by Barry Ward. 2-7 p.m. Jan. 19. $7. 628-5798.
Backroads: The Ultimate Country Cover Band Live — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Country cover band. 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
Pink Martini with the Tucson Symphony — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Accompanied by the full Tucson Symphony Orchestra. From classical to pop, Latin to jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20. $30-$80. 882-8585.
Ramsey Roberson — Monterey Court. Folk and blues. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 207-2429.
Boogie Stomp - NYC Tour with Arthur Migliazza — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Musical tells the largely untold tale of American piano music from its origins at the end of the Civil War through to today. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21. $25. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Rusty Chops and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22. $12.50. 529-1000.
Mike Wozniak — Monterey Court. Wozniak, singer-songwriter. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 207-2429.
Funk Bunnies — Monterey Court. Funk, R&B, blues and soul. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 207-2429.
An Evening with Tom Russell — Copper Hall in Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Americana. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $30. 622-8848.
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $37-$87. 547-3040.
Dave Munsick: Singer, Storyteller — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Country, folk and storytelling. 7-9:15 p.m. Jan. 25. $30. 398-2371.
Don McLean with Guest Al Stewart — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Pop. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $35-$89. 547-3040.