FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 29. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Spring Time Bowling and Arcade Fun — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. Get two games, rental shoes, and eight arcade tokens for $5.99 plus tax per person. Noon-8 p.m. April 19 and 20; noon-4 p.m. April 18. 888-4272. goldenpinbowl.com.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. April 19. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Knife Skills Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Hone your basic knife skills, Mexican style lunch and ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Laser Fun Day — Meinel Optical Sciences Building, 1630 E. University Blvd. The official undergraduate and graduate student optics organization brings the science of optics alive for all ages. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. Free. 621-6997. optics.arizona.edu.
Saguaro National Park Explorer Camps — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. One day camp for kids ages 9-10. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy nature. To register e-mail Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov. 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. April 20. $20. 733-8614.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. April 20. Free. 594-5200.
Doggie Shorts - A Furry Film Fest — The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. An all new compilation of 30 second to 10 minute short films and videos curated from around the world. Each one featuring dogs. Much of the proceeds raised from this special showing support local service dog training programs. Purchase online at DoggieShorts.org or at The Loft Cinema. 6-9 p.m. April 20. $20. 326-3412. doggieshorts.org.
Celebrate Earth Day — Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta, Green Valley. Interactive activities, booths, music and our love for the planet. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Free. 1-575-770-5234.
Live Demonstration: Agave Roasting and Fiber Crafts — Mission Gardens, 946 W. Mission Lane. Watch firing the roasting pit and preparation of agave hearts. Agave fiber crafts demo and mescal tasting. Ages 21 and up. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 25. $45. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.
Time at the Fair — Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road. Food, music and rides. 2-3 p.m. April 26. $9. 762-9100. pimacountyfair.com.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. April 26. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Ignite Agave — Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St. Presentation about food, agriculture, beverage, and culture that features live music, celebrity chefs, botanists, and business owners highlighting the importance of sustainability and the agave plant’s impact on our region. 7-10 p.m. April 26. $5. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.