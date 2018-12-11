CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Christmas with the Tucson Jazz Goddesses — Royal Sun Restaurant and Lounge, 1003 N. Stone Ave. Christmas favorites in 3-part jazz harmonies with Tess Redmoon, Susan Artemis, and Julie Buck. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 23. Free. 622-8872.
Winter Solstice Celebration with Chaparral Kirtan Band — Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 22. $15 in advance; $18 at the door. 988-1832.
Popular, rock, country
Christmas with The Dolls — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Christmas tunes. Special guest star, Charlie Hall. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 22. $25. 529-1000.
Tribute to Santana Band: FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Paying homage to Carlos Santana. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20. $20. 529-1000.
In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Singing, dancing, live music, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials. Special guests for the evening include the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and 94.9 MIX-FM’s Greg & Mrs. Grant. Proceeds for the evening benefit the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $22-$32. 547-3040.