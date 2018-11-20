Opening
Last chance
“This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A fairy tale of a different sort, the play takes the audience along on the journey of three sisters with a wicked stepmother who convinces their dad to abandon them in the forest. Instead of withering away, the three wander off on separate journeys. This is a wonderful production of an intoxicating play. Holly Griffith directs and the cast includes Gabriella De Brequet, Nicole DelPrete and Feliz Torralba. All ages. Final performances are 2 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Continuing
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“The Cripple of Inishmaan” — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Note: the production is taking a week off but returns for final performances, Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Hank Stratton directs a cast of talented University of Arizona students in the powerful production. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162. Pat Engels & Richard Medland.