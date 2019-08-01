Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 15. Free. 797-3959.
Santa Cruz Summer Winds: Cinema Fantasy–A Symphonic Experience — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Music selections from favorite science fiction and fantasy fandom movies. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 9. $15. 399-1750.
Choro Das 3 — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Brazilian Instrumental Music with main style being Choro music, an instrumental music genre that emerged in Brazil in the 19th century. A family band formed by three sisters and their father. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. $20. 398-2542.
Latin Legends — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Brenton Wood, El Chicano, Malo, Tierra and Thee Midnighters. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. $10. 1-855-765-7829.
Popular, rock, country
Neamen Lyles: Rising Up — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Blends traditional jazz sensibilities with popular song. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8. $16. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. 207-2429.
Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10. $25. 529-1000.
The Josh Glenn Experiment — Monterey Court. Folk/folktronica. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Aug. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers — Monterey Court. Americana, country, rock and even a little blues. 7:45-10 p.m. Aug. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Musical Memories, do-wop and Drive -Ins — Saint Philips In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. The 4 GENTS Specializing in doo-wop and popular vocal music mostly from the 50s and 60s. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11. $20. 222-7277.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 207-2429.
The Music of Neil Diamond — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Aug. 11. $25. 529-1000.
Bush, Live and Our Lady Peace — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Post grunge. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 11. $40. 1-855-765-7829.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. $39.95. 529-1000.
The Music of Neil Diamond — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. David Fanning. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Freddy Parrish Trio and The Titan Valley Warheads. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13. $13.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. 5:30-7:30. Aug. 14. Free. 529-1000.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Free. 207-2429.
Mirage: Fleetwood Mac Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 14. $30. 825-2818.
Takin' Care of Business Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Wendy and the Boys is a Tucson based dance band comprised of six seasoned musicians with a wide variety of Motown to country, rock ‘n roll, soul and blues. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $13.50. 529-1000.