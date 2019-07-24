CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists while enhancing the vibrancy and atmosphere of a popular historic site. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8. Free. 797-3959.
Santa Cruz Summer Winds: Cinema Fantasy–A Symphonic Experience — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Performance filled with music selections from favorite science fiction and fantasy fandom movies. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 9. $15. 399-1750.
Choro Das 3 — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. A family band formed by three sisters and their father. Performing Brazilian instrumental music with the main style being Choro music, an instrumental music genre that emerged in Brazil in the 19th century.7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. $20. 398-2542.
Latin Legends — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Brenton Wood, El Chicano, Malo, Tierra and Thee Midnighters. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. $10. 1-855-765-7829.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1. $23.95. 529-1000.
Take It Easy: A Salute to The Eagles — The Gaslight Music Hall. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3. $25. 529-1000.
Magical Mystery and Project Zep — Rancho Sahuarita Lake, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Music of The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Free. 250-6357.
Flatland Cavalry with The Cole Trains — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Red Dirt and Texas Country. Ages 21 an up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $15 in advance; $20 day of. 629-9211.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3. $5. 207-2429.
Pete Fine and Beyond Words — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Ages 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Free. 327-2011.
Rave On: A Salute to the Music of Buddy Holly, Valens, and More — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Honors the memory of the final concert of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4. $30. 529-1000.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5. $22.95. 886-9428.
Michael Gulezian — Monterey Court. Solo acoustic guitar. 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 6. $15. 207-2429.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Free. 207-2429.
Neamen Lyles: Rising Up — The Gaslight Music Hall. Blends traditional jazz sensibilities with popular song. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8. $16. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. 207-2429.