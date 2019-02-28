COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Late Nite Catechism 3: Til Death Do Us Part — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $37-$57. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Mike James in Comedy Experiment- 2 Man Improv Show - Stand-up and More — Coyote Trail Stage, 8000 N. Silverbell Road. 7:30-9 p.m. March 8. $10 per person; $30 per family. 428-2144. maranalaughs.com.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. March 8. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Recreates portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast paced 90 minutes of hilarity. 3-5 p.m. March 9. $29-$49. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. March 9. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. March 11. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
POETRY
Reel Tucson - Lucky — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. An open mic night for local filmmakers hosted by RewBee Renard and Mary Jane. Interested filmmakers may contact Michael at Michael@StradaCompany.org. 6:30-9 p.m. March 14. $5. 882-0204. stradacompany.org.
THEATER
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
The Hall of Final Ruin by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos — Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. In 1800s Santa Fe, a powerful woman wants to orchestrate a good death for herself. But Death, and the American Army, are coming sooner than she thinks. A witty, suspenseful, magical tale of redemption. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 7-9; 2-4 p.m. March 10. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 March 7-9, 14, 15; 3-5 p.m. March 10. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Calendar Girls — St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 4625 E. River Road. After her best friend's husband dies from cancer, spirited housewife Chris hatches a scheme to raise money for a memorial. She convinces her friends and fellow Women's Institute members to create a calendar using the women as nude or nearly nude models. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8, 9, 15; 3-5 p.m. March 10. Through March 24. $25. 329-2910. artmeetsheart.com. St. Francis Creative Arts.
Songs of Un-Creation Theatre-Dojo — Abounding Grace, 2450 S. Kolb Road, Las Cruces. Storytelling and musical duo consisting of Randy Granger and Algernon D'Ammassa who combine powers as musician-storytellers to present ancient fable, folklore, myth, and music for a modern audience in the guise of two troubadours wandering through time. Reservations are recommended. Contact Paul Surhoff at 908-917-2307. 6-8 p.m. March 9. $20. 1-908-917-2307. theatre-dojo.org.
For Love or Money — The Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Desert Melodies and Cabaret Boheme. 7-9 p.m. March 9; 2-4 p.m. March 10. $15. 888-0509.
American Mariachi — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Spending her days caring for her ailing mother, Lucha yearns to break her monotonous routine. Here's a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 9, 12-15; 7-9:30 p.m. March 10. Through March 30. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 10. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Open Auditions for Old Pueblo Playwrights' New Play Festival — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Please bring a one-minute monologue. Actors of any age, ethnicity, or experience level welcome but we cannot accommodate children. 7-10:30 p.m. March 11. Free. 548-3484. facebook.com.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Richard III — Marroney Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Richard III tells the tale of Shakespeare’s most notorious villain. Misshapen in both body and mind, the Duke of York conspires and kills his way to the crown. Through cunning language and dastardly deeds, he seduces everyone in his path. But can he maintain his ill-gotten reign or will the ghosts from Richard’s past pull him down? 7:30-10 p.m. March 11-15. Through March 31. $17-$28. 621-1162. Greg Knopf.