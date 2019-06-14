COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. June 22. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. June 28. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Poetry Unites Us — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Come with poems you love or those you have composed, to share with others who share your passion. Poems will not be critiqued, only appreciated. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. June 27. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Cabaret Boheme's Anything Goes — Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. Big D and the Love Muscles will provide live musical accompaniment to a smorgasbord of modern and retro acts in the traditional Vaudeville style and Tucson's belly dance troupe, HipNautique. Shows run two hours with a fifteen minute intermission. A cash bar will be open. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 21, 22 and 28. Through June 29. $25. 668-5808.
The King of Pop Resurrected: National Michael Jackson Experience — ASDB Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Las Vegas-style tribute. 7:30-10 p.m. June 22. $20. 1-702-329-2584.
Oro Valley's Got Talent Preliminaries — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Come watch as these talented hopefuls perform in the preliminaries of Oro Valley's Got Talent. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. June 23. $15. 529-1000.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. The price of admission includes a three-course meal served right to your table. Prizes will be awarded to the guests that solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. June 24. $38.95. 529-1000.