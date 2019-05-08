COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets and Comic Chaos perform long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. May 18. $8. 289-8076.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Come out and get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this family fun musical. 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 19. $10. 327-4242.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. May 24. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave. Diner and a show. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. May 18. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Margaret Atwood Canadian poet, novelist, and environmental activist. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. May 23. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Appropriate — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-deceased patriarch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 16-18, 23 and 24; 3-5 p.m. May 19. Through June 15. $20. 327-4242.
Quietly — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. In a Belfast pub run by Polish immigrant Robert, bar patron Jimmy nurses a pint, waiting. Jimmy is agitated, and when Ian enters, we learn why: 36 years ago, when both men were teenagers, Ian lobbed a bomb into this same pub, killing six men suspected of being IRA sympathizers-including Jimmy’s father. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. May 16-18, 23 and 24; 2-3:15 p.m. May 19. Through June 2. $28. 448-3300.
The Sound of the Cracking Bones/ El Ruido de los Huesos que Crujen by Suzanne Lebeau — Arizona Theatre Company Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Thirteen-year-old Elikia, a resilient, courageous girl, leads innocent eight-year-old Joseph on a harrowing escape through the jungle toward hoped-for freedom. 7:30-9 p.m. May 9-11, 16-18; 3-4:30 p.m. May 12 and 19. $20. Last chance. 1-480-256-8580.
Rabbit Hole — The Community Players, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Examines the different ways that people deal with a major loss. A hard-hitting drama, it also allows the audience some comedic relief while dealing with difficult subject matter. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18; 2-4 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19. Last chance. $18. 887-6239.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. May 20. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
Comic Book Escapades — The Community Players, 1881 N. Oracle Road. First installment will feature the following titles; "Dick Tracy", "Annie", Popeye", and "Superman". 7-9 p.m. May 24 and 25. Through May 25. $10. 329-4987.