FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
September is Responsible Dog Ownership Month — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Neuters for male dogs three months to three years less than 60 lbs. Distemper, parvo and rabies vaccine for free at time of surgery. Call to make an appointment. Through Sept. 30. $25. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
$3 After 3pm — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Mention $3 after 3 to get the special. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 7 and 10-14. $3. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
First Friday Shorts — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. The audience decides the winner. Filmmaker must be in attendance to win the cash prize. Bring your short films and they will be played on the movie screen. Monthly grand prize: $200; yearly grand prize: $1000. Contact for full details. 9-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $6. 322-5638. loftcinema.org.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Fall Fundraiser: Surrealist Dinner Party — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Theme: inspired by Les Diners de Gala, Salvador Dali’s surrealist cookbook. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 8. $75. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Crystal Class — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Six week class. Learn how crystals are used to direct spiritual healing. All proceeds are donated to the Church. 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Sept. 25. $60. 461-2910.
Bookmans East Board Game Night — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Choose from the enormous stock of board games or bring your own and play them in our store with a bunch of like-minded people. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.